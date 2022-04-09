Latest Live Coverage

Ukraine War Borodyanka Search

Firefighters searched for bodies in the debris of destroyed buildings in a town near Kyiv, which had been targeted by Russian airstrikes during its invasion of Ukraine.

Using heavy machinery the emergency services sifted through the rubble of buildings and among burned-out cars looking for missing residents of Borodyanka.

The town had been severely damaged when it was bombarded by a wave of missiles in March.

