Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | April 9th – Evening Updated: 09/04/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
First all-private astronaut crew arrives at ISS
First private mission docks at International Space Station
Palestinian militant killed by Israeli forces in operation at Tel Aviv gunman's home
Search in Borodyanka town near Kyiv
French artist sprays 'symbols of support' amidst Kyiv's war-ravaged streets
Ketanji Brown Jackson: New US Supreme Court Justice gives first public remarks
No Comment videos of the week
Silent protest in New York for victims of the war in Ukraine
Notre Dame fire anniversary: How augmented reality brings 1000 years of the cathedral to life
Artificial fingertip with ‘human-like’ sense of touch could improve robots and prosthetics