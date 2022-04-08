A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of British primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.

Koci Selamaj must serve at least 36 years in jail after being found guilty of killing the 28-year-old teacher as she walked to meet a friend in London.

Selamaj -- a 36-year-old Albanian garage worker from the southern town of Eastbourne -- had pleaded guilty to carrying out.

Nessa's body was found dead in a park in Kidbrooke, southeast London, just minutes from her home on September 18.

CCTV images showed the moment Selamaj attacked Nessa from behind and hit her over the head 34 times with a metal traffic triangle.

Judge Nigel Sweeney said that the defendant had clearly not shown "any remorse" in his defence of the random attack. Prosecutors had said the murder was sexually-motivated.

Nessa's death fueled fresh concerns about gender-based violence and women's safety on UK streets.

Her killing came just six months after the abduction, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in south London by a serving police officer.

Addressing Selamaj, Nessa’s parents Abdur Rouf and Azibun Nessa said in a statement: “You had no right to take her away from us in such a cruel way."

“The moment the police officer came to our house and told us she was found dead our world shattered into pieces. How could you do such a thing to an innocent girl walking by, minding her own business."

“You are not a human being, you are an animal,” the teacher's family added.