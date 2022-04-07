Latest Live Coverage

Norway

Three French skiers killed in avalanche in northern Norway

By Euronews  with AP, AFP
The avalanche occurred in Lyngen municipality in northern Norway.
Three members of a French skiing group have died in an avalanche in northern Norway, police said.

The victims had been among nine people who skiing on the Kavringtinden mountain, east of the city of Tromso, on Thursday.

Norwegian media said the three victims were quickly found because they had worn avalanche detectors but were declared dead on the spot.

"The three victims are French," police chief Karl Erik Thomassen told AFP.

Another six members of the same group were unhurt and were able to dig themselves out of the snow.

An avalanche warning had been issued in the region after several recent snowfalls north of the Arctic Circle.