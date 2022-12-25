Rescue crews search for skiers buried in Austria avalanche

Mountain rescue crews in Austria are searching for a dozen people buried in an avalanche on Sunday.

Police say the skiers were buried when the avalanche hit in Bregenz, in the western region of Voralrlberg.

"One person was rescued, while the operation to find the others is continuing," a spokesperson told reporters., without offering any more details about the missing skiers.

Helicopters and several teams accompanied by dogs have been mobilised for the search.

The avalanche started at around 15:00 CET at an altitude of approximately 2,700 metres in the Lech Zürz ski area.

No information was given on the identity of those affected.

Rescue workers warned at the weekend that there was a high risk of avalanches in the area and in neighbouring Tyrol, pointing to the fragility of the snow cover after a recent thaw.

In recent years, avalanches in Austria have caused an annual average of twenty deaths.