Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF's director of emergency programmes, spoke to Euronews about the plight of children living in Ukraine during the war.

"Civilians are targets in general, and so of course, amongst them, there are many children and and of course, you know, when there's a war like that, the children are caught in the middle," Fontaine said.

"We know that many have become have been killed, many have been injured and even more actually been displaced."

Fontaine was in Zaporizhzhia a few days ago and said children will need a lot of help to overcome the psychological trauma of war.

"People are exhausted. They need help, they need our support. They need us to be there and start to receive the kind of first psychological aid there's going to be so important."

