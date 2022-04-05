Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Sweden

The newly opened "Youseum" in the suburbs of Stockholm, Sweden, offers fun backgrounds for visitors' selfies or videos.

This new museum concept has no artwork on its walls and was first presented in Amsterdam in 2019.

Other rooms allow visitors to bury themselves in candy-coloured foam sticks, pose under neon lights or sit on a giant pink swing to take a profile picture.

More No Comment