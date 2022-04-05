The newly opened "Youseum" in the suburbs of Stockholm, Sweden, offers fun backgrounds for visitors' selfies or videos.
This new museum concept has no artwork on its walls and was first presented in Amsterdam in 2019.
Other rooms allow visitors to bury themselves in candy-coloured foam sticks, pose under neon lights or sit on a giant pink swing to take a profile picture.
More No Comment
UK: A humanoid robot paints portraits
Sri Lanka: Protesters joined by priests and nuns
Mural of Putin and Chávez shows Venezuelans' support for the Russian president
Kenya: Long queues at petrol stations due to fuel restrictions
Muslims attend the lighting of giant lanterns in Jerusalem
Couple gets married amid destruction in Kharkiv
Russian fighter jets perform combat mission over Ukraine
"Candles" preserve Saint-Emilion vines as cold spell hits France
Broadway actors sing for Ukraine in New York City's Times Square
Clashes with police as thousands march for murdered nationalist
The Ukrainian town of Bucha is revealed after the Russian retreat
Muslims in Karachi break the fast on the first day of Ramadan
Ukraine: Dozens of bodies lie in a mass grave in Bucha
Russian missiles strike fuel depots in Odesa
Russian state television shows life of troops in Mariupol