Shortly after last week’s peace talks in Istanbul, there were hopes of a resolution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

But, in light of the revelations of atrocities in Bucha, President Zelenskyy said further sit-downs would be a challenge.

“These are war crimes and will be recognised by the world as genocide”, Zelenskyy told local media while in Bucha.

"It's very difficult to talk when you see what they've done here," he added.

"The longer the Russian Federation drags out the negotiating process, the worse it is for them and for this situation and for this war".

Rustem Umerov, a Ukrainian lawmaker in the Verkhovna Rada who is part of Kyiv's negotiating team, spoke to Euronews about the country's demands and its position ahead of any future talks.

