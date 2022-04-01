IAEA could send team to Chernobyl to assess situation at nuclear plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency could send its first support mission to Chernobyl after the nuclear power plant came back under Ukrainian control on Friday.

The UN nuclear watchdog said it was in "close consultation with Ukrainian authorities" about sending in a team after they were informed that Russian forces had transferred control of the plant to Ukraine.

Russian forces took over the plant, which is the location of the 1986 nuclear accident, on 24 February.

The IAEA said they were seeking further information about reports of Russian forces receiving high doses of radiation while located in the Chernobyl exclusion zone.

The agency had previously expressed concerns about a lack of staff rotation at the site after Russia took control of the plant.