While frequent explosions can be heard coming from the direction of the suburban town of Irpin, in the northwest of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces have said they are in control of the town but emergency services believe that it is still too dangerous for civilians to access and that bodies are still "lying in the streets" of the city.
The top Ukrainian military commander in charge of the defence of the capital Kyiv said Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had retaken most of Irpin, a Kyiv suburb that has seen fierce battles with Russian troops.
The mayor of Irpin said it had been "liberated" from Russian troops.
