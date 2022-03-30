Ukraine war live: Russian troop withdrawal 'designed to mislead' says Ukraine militaryComments
With Russia's war in Ukraine into its second month, there has been movement at peace talks in Turkey.
As Moscow's military offensive stalls in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance, Putin's forces have been continuing to pound targets from afar.
Planned humanitarian corridors to evacuate besieged and terrorised civilians have faltered. Millions of people have fled their homes, while thousands of civilians and military personnel have been killed in the fighting, which has left widespread devastation.
See a summary of Wednesday's developments in our blog below
Wednesday: Key points to know
- Turkey says there will be no second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on Wednesday.
- Ukrainian President Zelensky expresses his scepticism about Russia's pledge to scale back military operations around Kyiv and Chernihiv, saying "Ukrainians are not naïve people."
- It comes after negotiations in Istanbul on Tuesday which appeared to make progress towards a ceasefire.
- At those talks Russia promised to scale back some military operations, amid a switch to focus on Donbas in eastern Ukraine.
- Ukraine wants an international agreement that would see several countries guarantee its security.
- At least seven people were killed and 22 others wounded in a Russian strike on the southern city of Mykolaiv on Tuesday.
- Four EU countries expelled a total of dozens of Russian envoys amid security fears.
- Russia planning to deploy 1,000 Wagner mercenaries to eastern Ukraine, says the UK's MoD.
No second round of talks in Istanbul today
The Turkish government says there won't be a second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul today, as negotiators have already returned home.
The talks on Tuesday hosted by Turkey sketched out what could end up being a framework for ending the war. The talks had been expected to resume on Wednesday, but Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the two sides were bringing the proposals back to their capitals.
At the conference in Istanbul, Ukraine’s delegation laid a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral and its security would be guaranteed by an array of other nations.
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Moscow would in the meantime cut back military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv to “increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations.”
Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky said negotiators would take Ukraine’s proposals to Russian President Vladimir Putin and then Moscow would provide a response, but he did not say when.
Cavusoglu said he expected a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers at an unspecified time. He said another meeting between the presidents of the two countries is also on the agenda.
Russian state news agency Tass reported that Moscow’s delegates arrived back in Russia late Tuesday.
Going home to war: Why are more Ukrainian refugees now turning back from Poland?
More than ten million Ukrainians have been displaced from their homes during the last six weeks of fighting, with millions making their way to EU for safety.
But some people are now going in the other direction, back home. But why?
Read more in our story here:
Mariupol maternity hospital patients 'forcibly' evacuated to Russia
Mariupol City Hall has denounced Russian troops for 'forcibly' evacuating a maternity hospital in the besieged southern port city, and taking them into Russia.
"More than 70 people, women and medical staff were forcibly taken away by the occupiers of the maternity ward No. 2 in the Left Bank district" the mayor's office wrote on Telegram.
The municipality says in total more than 20,000 Mariupol residents were evacuated "against their will" to Russia, according to the municipality, which claims that the Russians confiscated their papers and redirected them "to distant Russian towns".
This information cannot be independently verified, as Mariupol has been under siege since the end of February with communications failing.
Another maternity hospital and a children's hospital in Mariupol were hit by shelling on 9 March, prompting international outrage. At least three people, including a child, died in the strike.
The head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, justified the bombing by saying that the maternity hospital building was, according to him, a base for a Ukrainian nationalist battalion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the Russian attacks on Mariupol were "a crime against humanity".
Germany activates emergency gas supply plan
Germany has activated the first level of its emergency plan to secure natural gas supplies, in case Russia makes good on a threat to stop deliveres.
Economy Minister Robert Haback told a press conference on Wednesday that a crisis unit has now been set up in his ministry to oversee the situation, after the G7 rejected Russia's request for ruble payments for gas supplies.
At this stage the emergency plan includes three levels of alert but Minister Habeck told reporters that "the security of supply" of gas is guaranteed in Germany.
Is Russia's pledge to cut some Ukraine operations genuine, or a cynical move to buy time?
Western leaders have reacted with scepticism to Moscow's pledge to "drastically reduce" combat operations around Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv.
"We'll see," said Joe Biden. "I don't read anything into it until I see what their actions are." The consensus of Western allies, he said, was to "see what they have to offer".
So what do other Western leaders make of this new Russian pledge?
Russian troops 'suffer heavy losses, forced to return to resupply' - UK MoD
The latest intelligence update from the British Ministry of Defence says Russian units in Ukraine have been "suffering heavy losses" and "forced to return to Belarus and Russia to reorganise and resupply."
The MoD says this strategy shows the difficulties the Russians have been facing to organise logistics on the frontlines.
Read the whole Twitter thread here:
UN food chief: Ukraine war's food crisis is worst since WWII
The head of the UN's World Food Programme says the war in Ukraine has created “a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe” and will have a global impact “beyond anything we’ve seen since World War II" because many of the Ukrainian farmers who produce a significant amount of the world’s wheat are now fighting Russians.
David Beasley told the UN Security Council that already high food prices are skyrocketing.
His agency was feeding 125 million people around the world before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, and Beasley said it has had to start cutting their rations because of rising food, fuel and shipping costs. He pointed to war-torn Yemen where 8 million people just had their food allotment cut 50%, “and now we’re looking at going to zero rations.”
The war in Ukraine is turning “the breadbasket of the world to breadlines” for millions of its people, while devastating countries like Egypt that normally gets 85% of its grain from Ukraine and Lebanon that got 81% in 2020, Beasley said.
Ukraine and Russia produce 30% of the world's wheat supply, 20% of its corn and 75%-80% of the sunflower seed oil. The World Food Program buys 50% of its grain from Ukraine, he said.
Zelenskyy: "Ukrainians are not naive people"
Russia's pledge to scale back some military operations in Ukraine drew skepticism from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
In his nightly video message he said there was no reason to believe Russia's announcement that it would reduce military activity near the cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv, given what's still happening on the ground.
“We can call those signals that we hear at the negotiations positive,” he said “but those signals don’t silence the explosions of Russian shells.”
Zelenskyy said it was Ukrainian troops who forced Russia’s hand into making some concessions at the talks in Istanbul, but added: "we shouldn’t let down our guard” because the invading army can still carry out attacks.
“Ukrainians are not naïve people," he said. "Ukrainians have already learned during the 34 days of the invasion and during the past eight years of war in the Donbas that you can trust only concrete results.”
Russian foreign minister in China for talks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in China for two days of talks on Afghanistan.
This is the first visit to China by the Kremlin's diplomatic chief since his country invaded Ukraine on 24 February. Beijing has since refused to condemn Moscow's intervention but has denounced Western sanctions against Russia.
Mr Lavrov arrived in Tunxi in eastern China, where a meeting of Afghanistan's neighbours is due to take place.