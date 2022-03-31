Ukraine live updates: Kyiv sending 45 buses for Mariupol evacuation during Russian ceasefireComments
With Russia's war in Ukraine into its second month, Putin's forces have continued to pound towns and cities from afar as Moscow's military offensive stalls in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance.
Millions have fled their homes, creating Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II. Thousands of civilians and military personnel have been killed, and the Russian bombardments have left widespread devastation.
The Russian invasion has caused political and shockwaves around the world, deepening the rupture between Moscow and the West.
Follow Thursday's updates in our blog below and watch our TV coverage in the video player above.
Thursday's key points to know:
- Kyiv is sending 45 buses to help evacuate civilians from Mariupol during a Russian ceasefire on Thursday.
- President Zelensky says his country's defence is at a turning point, as they brace for a renewed Russian offensive in the east of Ukraine.
- Demoralised Russian soldiers in Ukraine are refusing to carry out orders and sabotaging their own equipment, says UK spy chief.
- The Russian rouble has rebounded on international currency markets, leading to questions about the impact of Western sanctions.
- The Pentagon and the White House say intelligence suggests Vladimir Putin may not be getting the "full picture" of the war in Ukraine from his advisers.
- Officials in Ukraine say Russian forces have continued to strike around Kyiv and other cities, including residential areas of Chernihiv -- both areas where Moscow pledged on Tuesday to "drastically" reduce combat operations.
- The Red Cross has confirmed a claim by Ukrainian authorities that one of its centres was hit by Russian bombardment in Mariupol, the besieged port in southeastern Ukraine destroyed by Putin's forces.
Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers could meet 'within one or two weeks'
The foreign ministers from Russia and Ukraine could meet for face-to-face talks "within one or two weeks" according to the Turkish foreign minister.
Mevlüt Cavusoglu said in a Thursday TV interview that "there could be a higher-level meeting, at least between ministers within a week or two,” adding that it was “impossible to put a date forward” and no location specified.
Negotiators from the two countries -- but not their foreign ministers -- met for a day of talks in Istanbul on Tuesday, and there could be another round of talks from senior officials on Friday as well.
After Tuesday's talks the Russian side indicated that conditions were becoming right for a possible meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskyy but again, no date has been set for that.
Mariupol evacuation plans if Russia ceasefire holds
Kiev is preparing to send 45 buses on Thursday to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, the besieged port city in southern Ukraine where Moscow has announced a truce.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Verechtchuk said the government "were informed by the International Committee of the Red Cross that Russia was ready to open access to humanitarian convoys from Mariupol," to the city of Zaporozhie, via Berdiansk.
"On the Mariupol corridor, we are sending 45 buses," she added.
Tens of thousands of civilians are still thought to be trapped in Mariupol, which has faced weeks of constant bombardment by Russian forces. Ukrainian authorities estimate at least 5,000 people were killed in the city.
President Zelenskyy: Ukraine bracing for new Russian offensive in the east
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country is at a "turning point" in the war with Russia, and that they're preparing for a major new Russian offensive in the east of the country.
"We will not give up anything. We will fight for every meter of our territory," he said in the new video, recorded outside his office on the streets of Kyiv.
Read more at our story here:
Ukraine and Russia economies forecast to shrink drastically this year
Ukraine 's economy is expected to shrink by 20% this year due to Russia's invasion of the country, while Russia will see its GDP plummet by 10%, according to new forecasts on Thursday from the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development EBRD.
Before the war EBRD anticipated growth of 3.5% in 2022 for Ukraine and 3% for Russia.
These latest forecasts assume that a cessation of hostilities will be decided within a few months, followed by a major effort to rebuild Ukraine .
Under this scenario, Ukraine 's economy is expected to rebound by 23% next year, while Russia's GDP, which is still expected to face sanctions, is expected to just stabilize with zero growth.
The EBRD was founded in 1991 to help former Soviet bloc countries transition to a market economy, but it has since expanded its scope to include countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
The bank warns that these forecasts are to be considered in the light of exceptionally high uncertainty, "and with a high margin of deterioration if hostilities increase or if exports of gas and other raw materials from Russia are restricted".
According to the EBRD, the global economy is facing the "biggest supply shock since at least the early 1970s".
"The bank expects that the rising cost of food commodities, or oil, gas and metals will have a profound impact on economies, particularly in developing countries," it notes in its statement, because Russia and Ukraine are producers of a "particularly high portion of raw materials, including wheat, corn, fertilizers, titanium and nickel".
More than 400,000 Ukrainians forcibly displaced to Russia: Ombudswoman
More than 400,000 Ukrainians have been forcibly displaced to Russia since the start of the war, Ukraine's ombudswoman has told Euronews.
Lyudmila Denisova, who has responsibility in Ukraine's parliament for monitoring human rights abuses, said her country is collecting evidence of alleged Russian war crimes.
Read more at our story here:
Russian soldiers 'demoralised and disobeying orders' says UK spy chief
Demoralised Russian soldiers in Ukraine were refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment, and had accidentally shot down their own aircraft, a UK intelligence chief said on Thursday.
Jeremy Fleming, who heads the GCHQ electronic spy agency, made the remarks at a speech in the Australian capital Canberra.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had apparently “massively misjudged” the invasion, he said.
"It’s clear he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people. He underestimated the strength of the coalition his actions would galvanize. He underplayed the economic consequences of the sanctions regime, and he overestimated the abilities of his military to secure a rapid victory,” Fleming said.
“We’ve seen Russian soldiers, short of weapons and morale, refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” Fleming added.
Although Putin’s advisers were believed to be too afraid to tell the truth, the “extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear to the regime,” he said.
Fleming warned that the Kremlin was hunting for cyber targets and bringing in mercenaries to shore up its stalled military campaign in Ukraine.
He praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s “information operation” for being highly effective at countering Russia’s massive disinformation drive spreading propaganda about the war.
While there were expectations that Russia would launch a major cyberattack as part of its military campaign, Fleming said such a move was never a central part of Moscow’s standard playbook for war.
Russian rouble rebounds on currency markets
The Russian ruble had bounced back on international currency markets by close of business Wednesday, leading to questions about how effective Western sanctions are.
After the initial impact of sanctions, Russia resorted to extreme financial measures to blunt the West’s penalties and inflate its currency. Russia’s Central Bank has jacked up interest rates to 20% and the Kremlin has imposed strict capital controls on those wishing to exchange their rubles for dollars or euros.
It’s a monetary defense Putin may not be able to sustain as long-term sanctions weigh down the Russian economy. But the ruble’s recovery could be a sign that the sanctions in their current form are not working as powerfully as Ukraine's allies counted on when it comes to pressuring Putin to pull his troops from Ukraine.
It also could be a sign that Russia's efforts to artificially prop up its currency are working by leveraging its oil and gas sector.
The ruble was trading at roughly 85 to the U.S. dollar, roughly where it was before Russia started its invasion a month ago. The ruble had fallen as low as roughly 150 to the dollar on March 7, when news emerged that the Biden administration would ban US imports of Russian oil and gas.