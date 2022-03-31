08:11

Ukraine and Russia economies forecast to shrink drastically this year

Ukraine 's economy is expected to shrink by 20% this year due to Russia's invasion of the country, while Russia will see its GDP plummet by 10%, according to new forecasts on Thursday from the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development EBRD.

Before the war EBRD anticipated growth of 3.5% in 2022 for Ukraine and 3% for Russia.

These latest forecasts assume that a cessation of hostilities will be decided within a few months, followed by a major effort to rebuild Ukraine .

Under this scenario, Ukraine 's economy is expected to rebound by 23% next year, while Russia's GDP, which is still expected to face sanctions, is expected to just stabilize with zero growth.

The EBRD was founded in 1991 to help former Soviet bloc countries transition to a market economy, but it has since expanded its scope to include countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

The bank warns that these forecasts are to be considered in the light of exceptionally high uncertainty, "and with a high margin of deterioration if hostilities increase or if exports of gas and other raw materials from Russia are restricted".

According to the EBRD, the global economy is facing the "biggest supply shock since at least the early 1970s".

"The bank expects that the rising cost of food commodities, or oil, gas and metals will have a profound impact on economies, particularly in developing countries," it notes in its statement, because Russia and Ukraine are producers of a "particularly high portion of raw materials, including wheat, corn, fertilizers, titanium and nickel".