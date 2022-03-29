07:06

Joe Biden 'makes no apologies' over Vladimir Putin comments

US President Joe Biden said he would make “no apologies” and wasn't “walking anything back” after his weekend comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power."

He made the comments late Monday evening in an attempt to turn the page on a controversy that clouded his recent trip to Europe -- with many people interpreting his comments as a call for regime change in Moscow, something the White House has rushed to explain is not the case.

“I was expressing the moral outrage that I felt toward this man,” Biden said. "I wasn't articulating a policy change."

The president's jarring remark about Putin, which were apparently made unscripted, came at the end of a Saturday speech in Warsaw. The speech was intended to rally democracies for a long global struggle against autocracy but drew criticism in the United States and rattled some allies in Western Europe.

On Monday evening, Biden rejected the idea that his comment could escalate tensions over the war in Ukraine or that it would fuel Russian propaganda about Western aggression.

“Nobody believes ... I was talking about taking down Putin," Biden said, adding that “the last thing I want to do is engage in a land war or a nuclear war with Russia.”

Biden said he was expressing an “aspiration" rather than a goal of American foreign policy.