Coffin of slain Corsican nationalist Colonna arrives for church ceremony

Several hundred people accompany the coffin of Yvan Colonna through the streets of Cargèse, Corsica, to the Latin church where his funeral is taking place.

The pro-independence activist, a local, was fatally attacked by a fellow inmate in Arles prison, where he was serving his sentence for the 1998 assassination of the prefect Claude Erignac.

