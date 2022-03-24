About 300 supporters of Ukraine gathered in Brussels on Thursday afternoon as leaders gathered in the city to discuss the war in Ukraine.
The demonstrators lay on the ground for a few minutes to represent the bodies of Ukrainians who have died since the war began a month ago.
The demonstrators urged EU and NATO leaders to do more to help Ukraine, either by providing more weapons and fighter jets or by closing Ukrainian skies.
