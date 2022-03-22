09:08

Russian court sentences Navalny for fraud

A Russian judge found jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny guilty of fraud, in a case that could send him to prison for another 13 years.

"Navalny committed a scam, the theft of property from others by an organised group," judge Margarita Kotova said, according to an AFP journalist present when the judgment was pronounced on Tuesday.

The trial was held inside the maximum-security prison where the Putin regime's most well-known opponent has been detained for about a year.

He is currently serving a three-and-a-half-year sentence for allegedly stealing donations made to his political organisations. Navalny has repeatedly rejected all charges against him.