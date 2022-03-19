Ukrainian refugees queue up for Polish ID number

Thousands of Ukrainian citizens queue outside Warsaw's National Stadium as they wait to register for their Polish ID numbers.
But the sheer number of refugees applying means many are being asked to come again the next day, and the next day again.
Poland's electronic ID numbers, called PESEL, allow for quick identification by employment, tax and social care offices, by the health care and education systems.
Those with PESEL numbers will be able to take jobs, send children to schools and take them to the doctor.
They will be entitled to 500 zlotys ($117) a month of benefits per child under the age of 18, and will receive one-time benefit of 300 zlotys ($70.)
Registration for Ukrainian refugees began on Wednesday, and queues have been forming every day at administrative points since.
Those who joined the huge line outside the National Stadium at 8 a.m. on Saturday were told they came too late, and need to come Sunday.
According to the Polish government, there are 100 work stations inside the arena to tackle the volume of people signing up.
Some 123,000 refugees have been given Polish ID numbers across Poland since Wednesday, with more than 1,000 issued a day in Warsaw.
More No Comment
Defiant Kyiv residents arrange tulips display
Blue and yellow "Peace Bread" raises funds for Ukrainian refugees
Speed skater Kjeld Nuis cracks 100 km/h barrier in Norway
Rally in support of Ukraine on the esplanade of Paris City Hall
36-million-year-old cetacean fossil found in Peru
Odessa transforms into a fortress in case of Russian attack
Fire at Kyiv building hit by parts of downed rocket
Funerals for Ukrainian soldiers killed in Russian invasion
Dublin's first St Patrick's Day parade since 2019 begins
Japan residents deal with earthquake aftermath
Across Ukraine, a moment of silence at railway stations
World must not forget Afghanistan because of Ukraine war
Refugees arrive at Berlin train station
Aftermath of landslide in Peruvian Andes that buried dozens of homes
Ai Weiwei warns of 'shaking foundation' of democracy