Defiant Kyiv residents arrange tulips display

Residents of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv came out to a central square in the sunshine on Friday to arrange some 1.5 million tulips in the shape of the country's coat of arms.
Kyiv resident Oleksandr Malykhin told the Associated Press that locals are not afraid because they draw strength from their city, and will celebrate the onset of spring regardless of the Russian invasion of their country.
Another resident, Anastasiya Zhuravlyova, said that the flowers will be taken to hospitals to cheer up the residents once their project has been completed.
More No Comment
Ukrainian refugees queue up for Polish ID number
Blue and yellow "Peace Bread" raises funds for Ukrainian refugees
Speed skater Kjeld Nuis cracks 100 km/h barrier in Norway
Rally in support of Ukraine on the esplanade of Paris City Hall
36-million-year-old cetacean fossil found in Peru
Odessa transforms into a fortress in case of Russian attack
Fire at Kyiv building hit by parts of downed rocket
Funerals for Ukrainian soldiers killed in Russian invasion
Dublin's first St Patrick's Day parade since 2019 begins
Japan residents deal with earthquake aftermath
Across Ukraine, a moment of silence at railway stations
World must not forget Afghanistan because of Ukraine war
Refugees arrive at Berlin train station
Aftermath of landslide in Peruvian Andes that buried dozens of homes
Ai Weiwei warns of 'shaking foundation' of democracy