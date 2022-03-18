07:19

Russia won't push for UN humanitarian vote

Russia's ambassador at the United Nations says he won't ask for a vote on Friday on a Russian resolution about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

The resolution had been sharply criticised by Western countries for making no mention of Russia's own responsibility for the war against its neighbour, and causing the humanitarian crisis in the first place.

Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council late Thursday that Russia decided at this stage not to seek a vote because of pressure from the United States and Albania on other UN members to oppose it, but he stressed that Moscow is not withdrawing the resolution.

Nebenzia said Russia plans to go ahead with a council meeting Friday to discuss again its allegations of US “biological laboratories” in Ukraine, backing the claim with new documents. His initial charge was made without any evidence and repeatedly denied by US and Ukrainian officials.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield responded to Nebenzia’s announcement by saying “their farcical humanitarian resolution [...] was doomed to fail.”

“We know if Russia really cared about humanitarian crises, the one that it created, it could simply stop its attacks on the people of Ukraine” she said.

“But instead, they want to call for another Security Council meeting to use this council as a venue for its disinformation and for promoting its propaganda.”