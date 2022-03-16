Aftermath of landslide in Peruvian Andes that buried dozens of homes

Images of the aftermath of a landslide in the northern Peruvian town of Retamas, that has buried dozens of homes and trapped at least 15 people.
Images of the aftermath of a landslide in the northern Peruvian town of Retamas, that has buried dozens of homes and trapped at least 15 people.
More No Comment
Ai Weiwei warns of 'shaking foundation' of democracy
Taiwan musicians protest Ukraine invasion
Hillside collapse buries at least 15 houses in Peru
A layer of orange sand from the Sahara covers part of Spain
French oak trees airlifted to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral
In Poland, a pianist plays to "spread peace through music".
Kyiv residents rescued from burning building after deadly Russian strike
India: Widows celebrate Hindu spring festival of colours
Opera singers perform national anthem in Lviv
Yemen's tomb of Prophet Hud draws crowds for a four-day pilgrimage
Protesters occupy London home linked to Russian oligarch
Cholita wrestlers fight racism in Bolivia
Syrian artist transforms war weapons into colourful artwork
Kharkiv buildings destroyed after airstrike
Shanghai seals off street as city battles worst virus outbreak in two years