Russian missiles strike residential area in Ukrainian capital Kyiv

At least two people were killed in Kyiv as Russian strikes hit a nine-storey residential building in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv.

A fire that started in the apartment building was later brought under control by fire crews, who posted images on social media showing residents, including elderly people, being evacuated from the damaged building, which has its windows blown out.

Ukrainian authorities said two people were killed when the Russians struck an aeroplane factory in Kyiv, sparking a large fire and another strike caused damage to a central neighbourhood, killing one person, Ukraine's emergency agency said.

While half of the residents in Kyiv have fled the city, those who have stayed are involved in resisting the Russian invasion.

People prepare meals for resistance fighters and soldiers protect buildings from potential attacks. Their common goal is to prevent Russian soldiers from encircling the city.

At least 596 civilians have died since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, according to the United Nations, although many believe the toll is much higher.

More than 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, according to the UN refugee agency.

