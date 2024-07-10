Overnight Russian drone attacks in Ukraine leave six dead, 16 injured

By Euronews with EBU

Russia has carried out long-range drone strikes into Ukrainian territory – often targeting its energy infrastructure to collapse that sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six people were killed and 16 injured in Ukraine by Russian attacks over the last day, according to regional authorities.

Moscow launched 20 Shahed-type attack drones overnight, but the Ukrainian air defence shot down 14 according to Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

Local media report that the drones were launched from the Russian port-town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in occupied Crimea.

The port in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa was struck in the attack, according to regional governor Oleh Kiper.

Two men were killed and another suffered serious injuries. Warehouses, trucks and a ship were also reportedly wrecked.

Others were killed in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson following attacks by Russian forces, according to Ukrainian media.

Russia also targeted the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. After drones attacked a power facility in the Rivne Oblast, some areas were left without electricity according to the state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo.

A seller shines a flashlight during a power outage in an underground shopping mall in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 19, 2024 (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Efrem Lukatsky/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

Russia has carried out long-range drone strikes into Ukrainian territory, often targeting its energy infrastructure to collapse that sector.

Ukraine has appealed to its Western allies for more air defence systems to ward off these attacks, as well as attacks on its civilian population.

In the last day, 23 fires were started in the region of Kherson following Russian attacks, say the Ukrainian emergency services.