Live: Russia shells Ukraine nuclear plant, as invasion advances

A fire which broke out after an overnight attack by Russian forces on a Ukrainian power plant has been extinguished.

Russian forces shelled the Zaporizhzhya power station in the early hours of Friday morning, setting a training building alight but the reactor itself was not damaged. An official in President Zelenskyy’s office said radiation levels are normal.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to establish corridors for civilians to safely leave combat zones. The corridors will reportedly include cease-fires along the way. Humanitarian supplies could be delivered though the corridors, which were the Ukrainians' main demand ahead of a second round of negotiations Thursday in Belarus.

Heavy fighting continues on the outskirts of Mariupol, a strategic port city on the Azov Sea; overnight explosions were heard in Kyiv as Ukraine's air defence systems shot down Russian missiles, according to the city's mayor; the Russian military says it now controls the Black Sea port of Kherson, a city of 280,000 people and the first major Ukrainian city to fall since the start of the war; the was more overnight shelling in the northern city of Chernihiv with officials reporting at least 33 civilians killed in a Russian bombardment of a residential area.

Friday's key points:

- Overnight attack on nuclear plant did not damage a reactor, and a fire in one building is now out.

- Radiation levels are normal at the Zaporizhzhya power station, the largest in Europe.

- The United Nations says 1 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, which amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine's population.

- The US has announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian interests while more of the world's best known brands are pulling out of Russia or closing their operations there: including Apple, Mercedez-Benz, BP, Ikea, Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda Auto.