A record number of migrants have crossed the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco, authorities said.

Officials say 491 people made the crossing on Wednesday, while dozens were injured, including 16 Spanish Civil Guard officers.

Sabrina Moh, the Spanish government representative in Melilla, has expressed her surprise that around 2,500 had attempted to enter the enclave in "broad daylight".

"Nearly 500 are believed to have entered", the local authorities said in a statement.

Spanish officials also said that some migrants used "great violence" to "overwhelm the Moroccan security forces who were trying to prevent them from reaching the fence".

Some people allegedly used "hooks" or "threw stones" at border authorities before climbing the six-metre-high fence.

The last mass attempt to cross the high border fence to Melilla took place last October when an estimated 700 people tried to reach the Spanish enclave.

Both Melilla and Ceuta are home to thousands of Sub-Saharan migrants who gather in large groups to jump the border, before reaching mainland Spain and other parts of continental Europe.

The temporary migrant centre in Melilla has the capacity to host just 480 people.

In the whole of 2021, a total of 1,092 migrants managed to enter Melilla, a 23% decrease compared to 2020, according to the Spanish Interior Ministry.