Art collectors are returning to Madrid for the Arco art fair which opens February 23.
The annual event was delayed last year due to the pandemic and took place in July rather than February, but now the exhibition has returned to its early spring slot.
The participating galleries have increased by 40% compared to last year, when travel was more restricted and stricter coronavirus measures in place.
The fair began in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th anniversary year.
More No Comment
Protest in Paris and Berlin over Russia action on Ukraine
Ukraine Russia Embassy Protest
Pro-choice activists celebrate Colombia court decision to decriminalise abortion
The Carnival of Viareggio resumes after COVID disruption
This ice festival is held annually on Lake Baikal, the largest in the world in volume.
Fire breaks out at German residential complex
Venezuelans participate in bird count in Caracas
Wildfires rage through large areas in Argentina
Demonstrators in Senegal demand tougher laws against homosexual activity
Fireworks accompany close of Beijing Winter Olympics
"Nebula solaris", Venetian Water Festival held in the Arsenal
The famous carnival in Nice returns after two years
Malians celebrate French retreat by burning EU flag
At the front, Ukrainian soldiers keep fit in makeshift gym
Queues near Donetsk as people head towards Russia