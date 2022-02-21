Venezuelans participate in bird count in Caracas

Venezuelans gathered on Sunday at a park in Caracas to record bird observations as part of an ongoing effort by the conservation group Venezuela Audubon Society.

The event, Sunday with the Birds, allowed bird lovers not only to record bird observations but to admire their beauty.

Marieta Hernández, president of the Audubon Conservation Society of Venezuela, said citizen science allows ordinary people to collect important data.

The Venezuela program joined the well known World Bird Count, held every year by the National Audubon Society and Cornell Lab of Ornithology.