Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Venetian Water Festival in the Arsenal.

The Venice Water Festival is celebrated this year in the Arsenal, transformed, for the occasion, in an open-air theatre.

All the spectacle is being held on water, with fire games amidst the scenery of the Basins of the splendid Venice Arsenal. Live performances and technology are breathing life to a parade with a strong visual impact on the water space.

More No Comment