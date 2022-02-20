The Venice Water Festival is celebrated this year in the Arsenal, transformed, for the occasion, in an open-air theatre.
All the spectacle is being held on water, with fire games amidst the scenery of the Basins of the splendid Venice Arsenal. Live performances and technology are breathing life to a parade with a strong visual impact on the water space.
More No Comment
Demonstrators in Senegal demand tougher laws against homosexual activity
Fireworks accompany close of Beijing Winter Olympics
The famous carnival in Nice returns after two years
Malians celebrate French retreat by burning EU flag
At the front, Ukrainian soldiers keep fit in makeshift gym
Queues near Donetsk as people head towards Russia
Russia launches massive drills of its nuclear forces
Fires rage out of control in Argentina
Israeli police scatter Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem
Storm Eunice set to hit Belgium and Netherlands hard
Beachgoers brave Brighton seafront despite Storm Eunice
England's Newhaven beach hit by large waves as Storm Eunice batters UK
Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London.
Ottawa Police make arrests to end siege
PETA protesters in London urge fashion industry to stop using feathers