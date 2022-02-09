Heavy rains caused a mudslide to sweep through a residential area in a western Colombian town on Tuesday morning, killing at least 14 people and injuring 35 others, authorities said.
Early morning rains triggered a landslide on a mountain in west-central Risaralda province, burying several houses in the poor municipality of Dosquebradas.
The disaster relief agency released a photo showing a gap in the lush vegetation following the mudslide.
Rescue teams said they feared further mudslides could cause a dam to form on the nearby Otun River, exacerbating the disaster.
Several families living near the river have been evacuated due to the risk of flooding.
