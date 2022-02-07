Fans celebrate Sengal's victory over Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final on the Boulevard du Centenaire in Dakar. A festive atmosphere has taken over the whole city and its suburbs, with Senegalese flags hung on vehicles, buildings and pavements.
More No Comment
70 foot-high Autobahn bridge in Germany demolished
Protests over killing of Congolese refugee in Brazil
Cyclone Batsirai brings destruction to east coast of Madagascar
Ukraine civilians in military training amid Russian threat
Kharkiv residents march amid Russia tensions
Stockholm hosts cold water swimming competition in 1.9° celsius lake.
Europe's largest light festival marks end to pandemic darkness in Copenhagen
Protesters stage demo against COVID-19 restrictions and high fuel taxes
Lunar New Year parade in central Thailand
5,000 blooms on display at Kew Gardens orchid festival
Scraping a living: salt offers women lifeline in Yemen
Tibetan exiles in India protest Winter Olympics in China
Strong winds, flooded roads as cyclone winds hit Mauritius and Reunion Island
Kim Jong Un, wife and aunt at Lunar New Year concert
A shouting man denouncing the Church disrupts an audience by Pope Francis at the Vatican