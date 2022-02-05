Thousands of people marched in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday to protest against any possible Russian invasion and to demonstrate unity with the rest of Ukraine.
Kharkiv is just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine.
"We are peaceful people. We want to live in peace with everyone," said one protester.
"There will be no war," said another, who felt the international response to the situation would stop any possible Russian invasion.
If Russia invades, some of Kharkiv's 1 million plus people say they stand ready to abandon their civilian lives and wage a guerrilla campaign against one of the world's greatest military powers.
They expect many Ukrainians will do the same.
Kharkiv is Ukraine's second-largest city, and is one of its leading industrial centers, including two factories which restore old Soviet-era tanks while building new ones.
