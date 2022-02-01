A British Airways plane was unable to land on its first attempt in London on Monday due to high winds from Storm Corrie.

Footage showed the plane swaying back and forth as it came in for a landing at Heathrow airport.

The aircraft's wheels touched down briefly before the plane swayed due to the high winds, forcing the pilot to fly back into the air.

The footage captured by live streaming platform Big Jet TV showed the dramatic landing attempt.

The pilot managed to successfully land the plane on a second attempt.

"Our pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the aircraft safely. Our customers and crew all disembarked as normal," British Airways said in a statement provided to Euronews.

Storm Corrie had lashed parts of northern Europe on Monday with strong winds that reached up to 145 kilometres per hour in some areas, according to Britain's Met Office.

It came after Storm Malik killed at least four people over the weekend, destroying houses, unleashing flooding and leaving thousands of households without electricity.