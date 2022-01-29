Former Olympic champion Sage Kotsenburg aced the first stop of this year's Natural Selection Tour at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.

The American, who won the 2014 men's snowboard slopestyle gold at Sochi, outclassed Australian Jared Elston with some impressive tricks including a massive frontside 720 and a cab 900 to seize victory with the day's highest score.

Fellow Olympian Elena Hight from the US pushed defending champion Robin Van Gyn into a third-run tiebreaker before pulling off a slick backside 360 to claim the win.

Jackson Hole is the first stop of the three-stop Natural Selection tour. It will head to Baldface Lodge in Canada in February, before finishing off in the Tordrillo Mountains in Alaska on March 21.