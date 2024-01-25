FIFA World Cup 26: A look ahead to an historic tournament

FIFA are set to announce the host venue on February 4th

The 23rd edition of the FIFA Men's World Cup 26 is still two years away, and the anticipation is already building. The competition will be held across three countries for the first time in the tournament's history.

The USA, Canada, and Mexico are joining forces to create a unique football spectacle, but the venue for the final match has yet to be announced.

The Metlife Stadium in New Jersey and AT&T Stadium in Dallas are both vying to host the World Cup final.

So far, the AT&T Stadium in Dallas has emerged as a strong frontrunner. Home to the Dallas Cowboys, the technological marvel has a capacity of up to 105,000 seats. Despite not being the newest, its well-maintained facilities and impressive video board position it as a formidable choice.

In comparison, the Metlife Stadium has an 82,000-seat capacity and is nestled in the dynamic, iconic New York City landscape. However, the limited public transport links and the tournament being played during hurricane season may be too risky for FIFA to hold the final there.

The co-hosting nations have unveiled a dazzling lineup of 16 stadiums that will host a massive 48 teams throughout the tournament. The meticulous selection process prioritises architectural beauty and considers factors such as accessibility and fan engagement.

Simon Evans, US Sports Correspondent for AFP, says hosting the World Cup comes with huge benefits, including a surge in tourism that will boost the economy of the chosen city.

"You're guaranteed to have pretty much full capacity of hotels, restaurants. But in terms of what it brings to a city, it's much more prestige. It's a huge vote of confidence."

As the sporting world eagerly awaits the decision, the chosen city will not only host a day of football greatness but will also etch its name in history as the epicentre of one of the most esteemed sporting events globally.