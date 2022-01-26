Romania on Wednesday launched a vaccination campaign for children aged between 5 and 11 after the country recorded a considerable jump in COVID-19 infections.

Parents or legal guardians can make an appointment on the national vaccination platform to have their children vaccinated with Pfizer vaccines.

More than 3,300 appointments have already been made.

Vaccines can also be administered without an appointment at dedicated centres.

Vaccines will be given at 21-day intervals.

Vaccination rates are low nationally, at only 48% for a population of 19.5 million.