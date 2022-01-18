The funeral of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher who was was attacked and murdered on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore while out for a run last Wednesday, will take place later today in Co Offaly.

A post-mortem examination of Murphy in Ireland has revealed she was strangled to death.

Her death revived the debate around women's safety all over the world and prompted calls for more to be done to tackle domestic violence and gender-based violence.

Tens of thousands of people have also attended vigils in recent days to honour the young teacher.

The Irish national police service, also known as Gardaí, is currently investigating her murder and have renewed their appeal for information, saying "significant progress" has been made in the murder probe.

Last Thursday, a 40-year-old man was released from garda custody and declared no longer to be a suspect in the case.

The man had been arrested within an hour of the discovery of the body of Ashling Murphy.

He had been questioned for seven hours on Wednesday evening before resting overnight.

Local media report that the man consistently denied any involvement in the murder during interrogations.

Detectives continued to interview witnesses and gather forensic evidence, including DNA, and as a result of their inquiries, they discovered on Thursday evening that the man could not have been involved in the murder.

On Monday, Gardaí released the description of a man they want to speak to in relation to Murphy's murder.

The Irish national police have asked anyone who saw a man dressed in a black tracksuit top with no hood, black tracksuit bottoms with a large white stripe or white writing on the side, and black runners, to come forward.

Officers have asked members of the public whether they saw this man walking in the Tullamore area, or if they gave the man a lift on the evening of January 12.

The public was also asked if they noticed him loitering at any location or "involved in any activity which drew your attention".

Police said that "significant progress" has been made, but could not confirm any specific details for operational reasons.

The statement also asked for "any member of the public who was on the Grand Canal Way on the morning or afternoon of January 12 between Digby’s bridge and Ballycommon to contact the investigation team".

"An Garda Síochána continues to appeal for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks prior to 4 pm on Wednesday 12 and in the previous days/ weeks."

Any member of the public "with any form of video footage (Dashcam, CCTV, Mobile phone, GoPro Cam, etc..)" in the general Tullamore area last Wednesday should also contact the police.

Meanwhile, officers have appealed for people to stop sharing information on social media on Monday, particularly private messaging apps, after concerns this could disrupt the investigation.

Murphy taught first class at Durrow National School. She left the school after work on January 12 and went to exercise along the banks of the canal at Cappincur in Tullamore.

Members of the public continued to bring floral tributes and messages to the canal in recent days.

Her funeral will take place on Tuesday at St Brigid's Church, Mountbolus at 11 am. Her family has appealed for privacy at her family home before the funeral mass.