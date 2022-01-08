Panama starts vaccinating children between the ages of five and eleven against Covid-19, in an effort to resume in-person learning at schools amid a new surge in cases.
Panama starts vaccinating children between the ages of five and eleven against Covid-19, in an effort to resume in-person learning at schools amid a new surge in cases.
More No Comment
New Yorkers and tourists alike enjoy snow in Central Park
Ethiopians celebrate Christmas in religious town of Lalibela
Nativity ice sculpture festival held in Russia
Russian Orthodox Church hold main midnight Christmas service
Taliban religious police issue posters ordering women to cover up
Capitol riot anniversary: activists hold a vigil for democracy
First snowfall of season turns much of Tokyo white
Russia Snow Giant sculptures compete in festival
Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany with host of annual traditions
Tokyo firemen perform traditional firefighting acrobatics at New Year drills
The Three Kings arrive by boat to Barcelona with presents for children
Madrid celebrates return of Three Kings parade
Harsh winter and snowfall deepen ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
First tuna auction of year at Toyosu fish market
Colorado wildfire victims return to burned homes