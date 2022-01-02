Thousands of Sudanese pro-democracy protesters rallied Sunday outside the presidential palace in Khartoum, braving tear gas, a mass deployment of armed soldiers and a telecommunications blackout. They demonstrated against an October 25 coup launched by military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, shouting \u0022power to the people\u0022 and demanding a return of the \u0022military to the barracks\u0022. As with previous demonstrations, which have become regular since the coup, the authorities have erected roadblocks, with shipping containers blocking Nile River bridges between the capital and outlying areas. Internet and cell phones have not worked since the morning and security forces were perched on armoured vehicles with heavy machine guns watching passers-by.
More No Comment
Wildfire evacuated resident returns to burned down home
Swimming group holds annual New Year's day plunge in Boston
Fire burns Parliament building in Cape Town
Swimmers near Lisbon brave traditional new year's sea dip
Berliner and Dutch honour the New Year's dip tradition
Israeli police scuffle with protesters in Sheikh Jarrah
Shoppers rush to evacuate store as wildfire nears
Snow covers fire-scarred Colorado neighborhood
Romanians dressed as bears try to ward off evil
120 Rohingya refugees disembark in Indonesia port
Snow, ice close COVID test sites in Seattle-area
Desmond Tutu's coffin laid to rest in St George's Cathedral
Sudanese brave lockdown to keep up anti-coup protests
Fire damages Australia's Old Parliament House
Dutch zoo celebrates birth of 'vulnerable' manatee