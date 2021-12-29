Animals at Berlin zoo snack on Christmas trees

Animals living at Zoo Tiergarten in Berlin enjoyed a belated Christmas dinner on Wednesday when they were treated to unsold Christmas trees.
Fir trees were on the menu for the attraction's reindeer and other animals such as elephants and bison.
Donations are welcomed every year and it is seen as a way to minimise waste and also help zoos who have suffered financially during the pandemic.
"The reindeer, they push their antlers against the trees, push them up and throw them around in the air. One could say a type of toy and holiday snack in one," says Philine Hachmeister, spokesperson at Zoo Tiergarten Berlin.
