French police have detected 182,000 fake COVID passes in six months

French police have detected 182,000 fake COVID passes since they were introduced this summer, the interior ministry said on Monday.

The latest figure is significantly more than the 110,000 communicated by the government on Friday.

According to his entourage, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin instructed the directors general of the police and gendarmerie last week to step up controls.

Darmanin also revealed last week that 400 investigations have been opened into peddling fake passes, including some connected to health professionals.

It comes as the country is currently battling a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations.

France first rolled out its COVID pass in late July. It is necessary to visit restaurants, bars, cultural venues, large events and long-distance public transport.