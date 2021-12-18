Football violence has broken out for the second time this season in France.

Crowd trouble forced the French Cup last-64 tie between Lyon and host Paris FC to be called off after half-time on Friday.

During the break, flares were thrown back and forth between home and visiting fans in one of the stands. Home-made fireworks also exploded loudly.

Incidents in the stands at the Stade Charléty further escalated as the second half was about to start, with the score 1-1.

As security staff and police streamed towards the stand, spectators fled onto the pitch and stopped the game from continuing.

The referee and players came out for the second-half kick-off but were forced to return to the dressing room.

Ten minutes later, the public had returned to the stand after the intervention of the police and stewards and the calls for calm from the stadium announcer.

After a delay, the stadium announcer told fans that "in agreement with the authorities the match will not be resumed."

Shortly afterwards Lyon FC announced that their fan groups would not be allowed to attend away games until further notice.

The French season has been pockmarked by incidents involving fans since the beginning of the season in August.

Lyon have already been ordered to play two games behind closed doors and deducted a league point after their home game on November 21 was abandoned when Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle thrown from the crowd.

Marseille and Lyon were tied at 0-0 and the match is still to be replayed.