Afghan women call for rights and aid in Taliban-approved march

Dozens of women protest in Afghanistan's capital, demanding the right to education, jobs and political representation from the Taliban government. Although public protests are effectively banned by Afghanistan's new hardline rulers, authorities gave permission for the march - held in biting cold after the first snowfall of winter in Kabul.
More No Comment
Sky-high mural honours hometown hero Lionel Messi
Typhoon threatens Philippines, thousands evacuated
New York Christmas lights welcome the festive season
After mega tornado, Kentucky desperate for Christmas salve
Pilgrims get a lift with robotic suit in development by Japanese university and airline
Festive kayaks in Santa Lucia procession on Copenhagen canals
Frank Sinatra honored with statue in his Hoboken, New Jersey hometown
Stormy weather topples down trees and causes accidents and traffic jams in Hungary
Santa Lucia light celebration performed at a swimming pool in Stockholm
Kyoto entertainers perform New Year greeting ritual
Ash cleanup operation on La Palma
Colombian mariachis react to the death of musician Vicente Fernández
Drone shots of flooding in northeast Spain
Aerials of Italy building collapse
Debris and damage in Mayfield after tornado