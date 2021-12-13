Two missing after cargo ship capsizes in Baltic Sea collision

Two people are missing after two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea, Swedish authorities have confirmed.

Carl-Johan Linde, press manager at the Swedish Maritime Administration told Euronews they received the first emergency call at 03:30 am CET and that the incident, between the Swedish coastal town of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm, involved a British and Danish vessel.

"One of the ships, the Danish ship, has capsized," he said, adding: "We're currently searching for two people right now at this place."

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

The collision in the Baltic Sea on Dec. 13, 2021, took place between the Swedish city of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm. Euronews

The two missing are the two crew members of the Danish cargo ship, the Karin Høj, the owner of the 55-metre vessel confirmed to AFP.

The ship was travelling to Nykoebing Falster in Denmark after leaving the Swedish city of Sodertalje the day before, according to MarineTraffic.com.

The British ship was not immediately officially identified but it is a cargo ship of about 90 metres, according to Swedish rescue services. Data from MarineTraffic.com shows it is likely to be the Scot Carrier vessel, which was travelling from the Latvian port of Salacgriva to Montrose, in Scotland.

Both Sweden and Denmark deployed a helicopter each as well as multiple search and rescue (SAR) boats to the scene in the morning to locate the two missing people, the Swedish Maritime Administration and Defence Command Denmark told Euronews.

The Swedish Maritime Administration announced in the early afternoon that "Swedish Coastguard and rescue service have started diving to search for the crew members" in the capsized boat after it had been towed just south of Sandhammaren, about 30 kilometres east of Ystad.

Earlier in the day, they had explained that towing the boat would prevent it from sinking and facilitate allow rescuers to "find out if any of the missing are on board or not".