Danish authorities have charged a British sailor over a fatal cargo ship collision last year that killed two people.

The 30-year-old man is suspected of being drunk while on duty and was formally indicted for negligent manslaughter on Tuesday.

Two crew members of the Danish-flagged Karin Høj were killed last December after the freighter collided with the British Scot Carrier in the Baltic Sea and capsized, without sinking.

The incident occurred in fog and darkness south of Ystad in Sweden and close to the Danish island of Bornholm.

The British suspect has also been charged with maritime drunkenness and failing to provide help or assistance to the Karin Høj’s crew.

He was arrested just after the collision by Swedish police and extradited to Denmark in February. The 30-year-old has since been held in pre-trial custody and faces a trial in Copenhagen on June 16.