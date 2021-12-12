Spanish volcano breaks local record after erupting for 85 days

The volcano La Cumbre Veja on the Canary Island of La Palma marked 85 days of continuous activity, the longest time a volcano has been erupting on the island since records began.

The volcano began spewing out lava and toxic gas on September 19th, severely disrupting life on the small Atlantic enclave.

More than 1200 hectares have land and up to 3000 buildings have been destroyed by molten rock streams, displacing many of the island's residents.

On Sunday, after several days of low-level activity, the volcano suddenly came alive again, blowing a large cloud of ash into the sky.

The Spanish government has allocated €130 million to help residents manage the volcano's destruction.