Aerials of La Palma's erupting volcano

Sunday marked 85 days since the eruption of the volcano on La Palma began, making it the longest eruption on the island since records began in the 16th century.

It has caused thousands of evacuations, destroyed homes and millions in financial losses on the Spanish island, mainly in the tourist sector and banana farming.

Aerial pictures from Saturday and Sunday showed holes caused by the lava flows, known as jameos, formed when parts of the lava cave collapse. The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to emit strong seismic activity.

Thousands of residents have been displaced by the eruption on the westernmost island of the archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwest coast of Africa, but so far no deaths have been caused.