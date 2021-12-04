Lantern Festival brings Chinese traditions to southwestern France

After three successful editions in Gaillac, the Lantern Festival opens in Blagnac in southwestern France.
The event expects to welcome up to 600,000 visitors and is one of the largest of its kind outside of China.
After three successful editions in Gaillac, the Lantern Festival opens in Blagnac in southwestern France.
The event expects to welcome up to 600,000 visitors and is one of the largest of its kind outside of China.
More No Comment
Crowds enjoy Taiwan's 'Christmasland' as the island keeps Covid under control
Total solar eclipse seen from Union Glacier, Antarctica
Frida Kahlo's world comes to life in an immersive exhibition
In poor Lagos district, 'slum party' brings hope and life
Harry Potter castle lights up in Hollywood for Christmas on 20th film anniversary
Iceland`s largest glacier threatened by climate change
Underwater Santa puts on a show at Seoul aquarium
Budapest embraces the Christmas spirit
Giant lego menorah in Budapest
An educational robot interacts with students at a Gaza school.
South Koreans pitch in to make fiery kimchi food dish at mass event
Japanese coast guard rescues man after boat capsizes
Activists gather outside US Supreme Court ahead of major abortion case
Lord Mayor of the City of London unveils a rubbish Christmas tree
Queues return as Spain steps up vaccine drive