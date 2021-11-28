A day of firsts on day 3 of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

Day 3 of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam officially brought an end to the 2021 World Judo Tour

Looking ahead to next year, IJF President Marius Vizer and HE Mr Battulga Khaltmaa, Former President of Mongolia, and President of the Mongolian Judo Association, signed the contract for the Mongolian Grand Slam, officially bringing Ulaanbaatar back to the World Judo Tour!

This final day also made history for many, bringing lots of first Grand Slam titles.

In the 100kg final Mongolia’s Odkhuu was up against Vladut Romania's Simionescu.

Tsetsentsengel Okhuu celebrating his Abu Dhabi Grand Slam IJF

In a close-fought contest it was Odkhuu who produced a moment of magic with just 29 seconds remaining, earning him his 1st Grand Slam title ever.

Mr Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation awarded the medals.

In the under 90kg category, Russia’s Mansur Lorsanov secured his place in the final thanks to this Ashi Waza technique.

There, he would take a tactical victory, winning him his 1st Grand Slam title.

The medals were awarded by the President of the International Swimming Federation, Mr Husain Al Musallam.

Mansur Lorsanov being awarded his gold medal at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2021 IJF

Our woman of the day is Emma Reid of Great Britain. As the winner of the -78kg, she earned her place in the final thanks to this massive Ippon.

In the final she faced Germany’s Boehm, and her Ippon in Golden score would see Reid continue the theme of the day, of 1st Grand Slam titles.

HE Aref Alawani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sport Council was on hand to award the medals.

“With me it’s a big thing about belief, and self confidence,” says Reid. “So, this will really help me in 2022 and the start of qualification in May. So yeah, it’s going to be good!”

In the under 100kg competition, Arman Adamian of Russia was on fire all day.

In the final, he would prevail victorious over his teammate Matvey Kanikovskiy. Faking the attack twice into Ura Nage secured the Ippon and his 2nd Grand Slam title of the year, making him our man of the day.

Arman Adamian taking no mercy on his opponent IJF

He was awarded his medals by HE Eissa Hilal, Chairman of Sharjah Sport Council.

“I’m very tired so I’m going to fly home now, spend my holidays with my family and see my parents. To make it extra special, it’s mother’s day today, and I dedicate this medal to her!”

At the female over 78kg it was Brazil’s Beatriz Souza who would finish on top. A thunderous Ippon in the semi-final from Beatriz Souza would see her up against France’s Fontaine in the fight for gold.

She kept her momentum going and scored an early Waza-ari, which was enough to see out the fight and take her first place title.

Mr Stephan Fox, Vice President of the Global Association of International Sports Federations and President of AIMS, awarded Souza her gold.

Our move of the day was by Balyevskyy of the Ukraine, with this incredible foot sweep, catching his opponent by surprise

At the end of the competition, the IJF President Marius Vizer personally thanked the United Arab Emirates for their wonderful hospitality, awarding Vice President of the UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation, HE Mohamed Bin Thaeloub Alderee, with a unique vase from Herend Porcelain.

IJF President Marius Vizer gifting Mohamed Ben Thaeloub Alderee a porcelain vase IJF

In just a few week’s time, 2022 will arrive, inviting us all to prepare for the exciting competitions that will come next year, as well as the opening of the Paris qualification period.

Thank you Abu Dhabi, and see you all next year!