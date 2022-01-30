Youngsters shine in second day of the 2022 Portugal Grand Prix

The second day of the inaugural Grand Prix in Portugal continued the incredible momentum of Day 1, with many firsts for a host of judo’s young competitors

Dutch youngster Joanne Van Lieshout had an incredible day. The 19-year-old 's lightning-fast footwork earned Lieshout her first-ever Grand Prix Gold.

Joanne Van Lieshout being awarded her gold medal by Inês de Medeiros. IJF

Inês de Medeiros, Mayor of the Almada Municipality was on hand to award the medals.

“First match I was a little bit struggling, but after that, I came in and it was the right time and it worked,” Van Lieshout said after the medal ceremony.

In the under 73kg category, the passion of Uzbekistan was on display from Murodjon Yuldoshev, who scored this fantastic Ippon against Spain’s Cases Roca. This was also Yuldoshev’s first Grand Prix Gold.

He was awarded his medals by José Manuel Constantino, President of the Portuguese Olympic Committee

At the under 70kg women’s category, Croatian youngster Lara Cvjetko took a tactical victory over Hungary’s Gercsak, bringing home Croatia’s first gold of the year.

She was awarded her medal by Colonel Stefan Marginean, Head of the IJF Military Commission.

Our man of the day is reigning World Champion Matthias Casse of Belgium, who displayed his dynamic judo throughout his entire route to the final. There he faced Makinen of Finland, whom he eventually defeated with this massive throw, taking his first-ever Grand Prix gold with a confident performance he is so typical of.

The medals were awarded by Vladimir Barta, IJF Head Sport Director.

After the match, Casse spoke to the press.

“Yes I am very happy with the results, and also with the judo I showed today. It was a very good day, it was dynamic, and I pulled off some really great throws.”

Mayor of the Almada Municipality Inês de Medeiros honoured Portuguese judo legend Telma Monteiro in her hometown.

Telma Monteiro (left) being awarded plaque by Almada's municipality mayor Inês de Medeiros IJF

Monteiro received this tribute in recognition of her remarkable sports career, which gives great prestige to Almada and Portugal worldwide. The local crowd came out in numbers to see Monteiro, and were treated to another incredible day of judo!