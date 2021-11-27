Hundreds paraded through central La Paz on Friday dressed as Christmas trees, candles, shepherds and Santas to mark the start of the holiday season.
Crowds turned out along the parade route, also providing a boost for merchants in the Bolivian capital.
Vanesa Calisalla, who brought her family to watch the festivities, said it was a "joy" to see the parade after it was cancelled last year amid coronavirus restrictions.
Local authorities allowed the event to go ahead as long as all those taking part had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
