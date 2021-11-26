Famed Hermitage Museum stages virtual NFT exhibit V1

There's only one way to see this art - by going online. This is 'The Ethereal Aether', an exhibition held by Russian State Hermitage Museum.
But it's not taking place inside the institution's galleries, it's being hosted exclusively in a virtual space. On show are NFT artworks - the unique digital units that stormed the art world this year.
