euronews_icons_loading
Famed Hermitage Museum stages virtual NFT exhibit V1

There's only one way to see this art - by going online. This is 'The Ethereal Aether', an exhibition held by Russian State Hermitage Museum.

But it's not taking place inside the institution's galleries, it's being hosted exclusively in a virtual space. On show are NFT artworks - the unique digital units that stormed the art world this year.

More No Comment